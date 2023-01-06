Breathing tube out of Hamlin as he starts talking with Buffalo Bills teammates: Source

Another sign of recovery for Damar Hamlin has been announced after going into cardiac arrest on Monday during a football game in Cincinnati.

The breathing tube is out of Hamlin as of Friday morning and he has begun talking to Buffalo Bills teammates again, according to Shams Charania with The Atlantic news outlet.

"Hamlin has had a breathing tube in body through his throat since Monday night, but no longer needs it and can breathe fully on his own," Tweeted Charania.

Hamlin's began to communicate in writing with his family on Thursday with others who have been at his bedside, and his first question was “Did we win?” his doctors said Thursday.

“The answer is yes, Damar, you won. You’ve won the game of life." Dr. Timothy Pritts said in a conference call with reporters from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was rushed after collapsing and being resuscitated on the field during the Bills' game against the Bengals on Monday night.

