Breeze Airways adds new flights from Akron, Syracuse & Portland, Maine

Posted at 1:42 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 13:42:10-04

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways, which touts itself as the “newest, nicest domestic low-fare airline,” added new flights from Norfolk to Akron-Canton, Syracuse, and Portland, Maine.

The airline is currently running a promotion for the newly-added flights.

Here’s a breakdown of the starting promotional prices for the new one-way Breeze flights from Norfolk International Airport:

  • Akron-Canton, Ohio (Summer seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, from $50)
  • Syracuse, New York (Summer seasonal, Thursdays and Sundays, from $44)
  • Portland, Maine (Summer/Fall seasonal, Mondays and Fridays, from $139)

The prices above are for Breeze Airways’ “Nice” tier, which includes a personal item. The “Nice” tier does not include a carry-on bag or a checked bag.
Breeze says supply is limited, and customers have until the end of June 5 to buy tickets at the promotional prices. The promotion only applies to travel from June 28 through July 11.

