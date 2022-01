NORFOLK, Va. - Breeze Airways announced the debut of three new routes from Norfolk starting May 4, 2021.

The new routes will be from Norfolk to; Tampa, FL; Columbus, OH; and Hartford, CT.

The route to Tampa will start May 4, 2022.

The routes to Columbus and Hartford starts on June 2, 2022.

The flights will be flown on Breeze Airways Airbus A220 aircraft. That specific aircraft will not be flying those routes every day.