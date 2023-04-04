Breeze Airways extends promotion for low-cost airfare at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. — A low-fare airline at Norfolk International Airport is extending its promotion, which features cheap flights with enjoyable in-flight features.

Breeze Airways, the new low-fare airline from JetBlue, says it’s offering airline tickets out of Norfolk for as little as $39. The airline says the flights include in-seat air conditioning and USB/C outlets.

A list of flights included in Breeze's promotion at ORF, and the corresponding ticket prices and flight dates, are as follows:



Charleston, SC (Starting from $42 one way, from 9/6-11/13)

Hartford, CT (Starting from $41 from 9/6-11/13)

Las Vegas, NV (Starting from $104 from 9/6-11/13)

Islip-Long Island, NY (Starting from $41 from 4/19-5/23, or $41 from 9/6-11/13)

New Orleans, LA (Starting from $54 from 9/6-11/13)

Providence, RI (Starting from $41 from 9/6-11/13)

Tampa, FL (Starting from $59 from 4/19-5/23, or $49 from 9/6-11/13)

Westchester County, NY (Starting from $39 from 4/19-5/23)

Those interested in the promotion must purchase their ticket(s) from April 4, 2023 through April 10, 2023. The ticket must be purchased by April 10 at 11:59 p.m.

Some restrictions do apply to the promotion, including the following, according to Breeze:

* Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased from April 4, 2023, through April 10, 2023 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from April 19, 2023, through May 23, 2023. Promotion excludes travel to or from MSY from April 27, 2023, through May 8, 2023. Promotion excludes travel to SDF from May 4, 2023, through May 5, 2023, and excludes travel from SDF from May 7, 2023, through May 8, 2023. Promotion excludes travel from LAS, SRQ, and MSY on Sundays or Mondays. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.





** Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased from April 4, 2023, through April 10, 2023 (11:59 pm ET), for travel from September 6, 2023, through November 13, 2023. Promotion excludes travel from PHX, LAS, MSY, TPA, PBI, VRB, MCO, RSW, SRQ on Sundays or Mondays. Price displayed includes taxes & government fees. Fare prices, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

