Breeze Airways offering 50% off base fares for flights out of ORF

NORFOLK, Va. — If you’re planning to fly out of Norfolk in the coming months, Breeze Airways is running a promotion for its “biggest sale ever.”

Breeze says for select flights out of Norfolk International Airport, base fares are half off.

The promotion applies to all 12 destinations the airline flies to and from out of ORF. The discounted prices are for flights from September 5, 2023, to March 7, 2024. The airline says the promotion can only be used for booking new reservations.

Breeze added that the promotion cannot be used for flights on certain dates around the holidays. The following days are not eligible for half-off base pricing: November 16 through November 28 and December 21 through January 8.

Those interested in taking advantage of the offer have from now until the end of the day on Thursday, September 7, to book discounted flights. The promotion can be applied by using the code “IMGAME50” when checking out on the Breeze app or on flybreeze.com.

