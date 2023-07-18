Breeze Airways running promotion for new one-way flights to Fort Myers out of Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways will soon offer one-way flights from Norfolk to Fort Myers, Florida, and they’re offering a promotion for early planners.

Right now, you can purchase a Breeze flight from ORF to Fort Myers for as low as $49, according to Breeze.

The airline says the promotion will be offered for winter flights, which they say is a high-demand period for travel to Fort Myers. They added that the new route comes at a time when they’re seeing high demand from Norfolk International Airport.

To claim the promotion, you must purchase a flight to Fort Myers by the end of July 24.

The reduced prices only apply to flights taken from November 2, 2023, to January 9, 2024. Flights around Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s are not included in the promotion. This includes flights from November 18 to November 27 and December 21 to January 8.

The promotional prices are for Breeze Airways’ “Nice” tier, which includes a personal item. The “Nice” tier does not include a carry-on bag or a checked bag.