Watch
News

Actions

Brothers charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery after woman killed at Virginia Beach fuel station

items.[0].image.alt
Virginia Beach Police Department
aqw (89).png
Posted at 12:44 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 12:44:01-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two brothers were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery after a 65-year-old woman was killed during an attempted robbery at the Haygood Shopping Center's fuel station Monday.

At around 5:13 p.m., police responded to the gas station for reports of a person with gunshot wounds. When they arrived on the scene, they found 65-year-old Annie May Smith suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite receiving medical attention from officers and EMS personnel, Smith died at the scene.

Wednesday morning, homicide detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department arrested 39-year-old Chesapeake man Michael Devonte White and his brother, 19-year-old Darius Cornell White, on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The brothers are currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign