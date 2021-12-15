Brothers charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery after woman killed at Virginia Beach fuel station

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Two brothers were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and robbery after a 65-year-old woman was killed during an attempted robbery at the Haygood Shopping Center's fuel station Monday.

At around 5:13 p.m., police responded to the gas station for reports of a person with gunshot wounds. When they arrived on the scene, they found 65-year-old Annie May Smith suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite receiving medical attention from officers and EMS personnel, Smith died at the scene.

Wednesday morning, homicide detectives with the Virginia Beach Police Department arrested 39-year-old Chesapeake man Michael Devonte White and his brother, 19-year-old Darius Cornell White, on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, robbery with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The brothers are currently being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.