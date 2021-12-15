Watch
Bruton High student arrested after threat posted on social media with picture of gun

Posted at 5:40 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 17:40:47-05

YORK COUNTY, Va. - A student was arrested after videos were posted on social media of a threat with a picture of a gun.

York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office received reports Wednesday around noon that a threat with the picture of the gun was posted on social media by a 17-year-old Bruton High School student.

Deputies and investigators found the student responsible for the threat. They say he did not attend school Wednesday and was taken into custody around 2:15 p.m.

The student was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Firearm on School Property, Threats to Shoot or Burn at a School, and Underage Possession of a Firearm. He was then taken to the Merrimac Detention Center where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

This incident follows the fatal shooting of a student that took place Tuesday night at a Newport News school.

