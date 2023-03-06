Buc-ee’s intends to open a new travel center in Virginia, county officials share

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- New Kent County Virginia Economic Department officials announced Monday that Buc-ee’s Travel Center "intended" to open a location off Interstate 64 (Exit 211) in New Kent County. The mega-sized gas station, which devoted fans praise for its barbecue and unique gifts, would open sometime in 2027, according to the department's social media post.

Jeff Nadalo, general counsel and spokesperson for Buc-ee's, confirmed the Texas-based chain was doing its due diligence on the New Kent plan to see if it fit the company's needs.

KENS Buc-ee’s location in San Antonio, Texas

New Kent officials said the 74,000 square-foot-store would have 120 fuel pumps and more than 550 parking spots.

"Buc-ee’s development team is currently working closely with VDOT and County planning staff to evaluate the transportation improvements required by the Project," the New Kent County post read.

Some of those improvements include:

Ongoing efforts to widen Interstate 64

Adding an interstate overpass

"A Conditional Use Permit has been submitted to the County’s Planning and Zoning Department," the county posted on social media. "The Applicant’s request for this Conditional Use Permit is solely limited to the review and approval of a proposed sign plan."

Nadalo said it generally took 14 to 20 months for a Buc-ee's to open once the ground is broken. He added any update on Buc-ee's New Kent plan would be released by the company. He also said Buc-ee's was considering other sites for expansion in Virginia, but that New Kent was furthest along in the process.