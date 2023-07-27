Buc-ee’s Travel Center to open location in Rockingham Co., could become first to open in Virginia

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. — Buc-ee’s, a travel center company with an enthusiastic fan base, says a location is opening in Rockingham County in the coming years.

According to a Facebook post from Rockingham County’s official page, Buc-ee’s plans to open a location at the exit 240 interchange along I-81. The travel center will span 74,000 square feet, and have 120 fueling positions and 24 EV charging stations on-site, the post says.

Buc-ee’s has already requested a Special Use Permit and approval of a proposed sign plan for the new location, which they’re projecting to open in 2025, according to the post.

Buc-ee’s is open at all hours, all year long, and offers fan-favorite food, gifts and merch featuring its famous beaver mascot.

Earlier this year in March, Buc-ee’s announced plans to open a location in New Kent County off I-64 (Exit 211) in 2027.

There are currently no Buc-ee’s locations in Virginia, so if the Rockingham County project is completed by its projection date, it will become the Commonwealth’s first Buc-ees!