Buffalow Family and Friends serving Thanksgiving meals to Hampton Roads seniors and families

Posted at 9:44 AM, Nov 24, 2021
Buffalow Family and Friends is making sure everyone has a meal this Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, the community pantry is preparing over 1,500 bags full of two meals, dessert, and a drink to distribute to senior citizens across Hampton Roads.

On Thanksgiving Day, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Buffalow Family and Friends is offering free drive-thru Thanksgiving meals.

The organization expects to serve1,600 people by the drive-thru service.

If you can't make it to the pantry on Thanksgiving, you can have your meal delivered.

You can request a drop-off by calling the organization at 757.739.5222.

