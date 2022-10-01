Building found clear of hazards, Police continue to investigate after reports of Suffolk bomb threat

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue are continuing an investigation into a bomb threat reported Saturday afternoon after finding the building clear of hazards.

Authorities responded to the T.J. Maxx located at 6253 College Drive after receiving reports of a verbal bomb threat.

T. J. Maxx and Dick’s Sporting Goods were both swept and found clear of hazards, according to Police.

Suffolk Fire units including Battalion 2, Engine 25, Safety 1, Fire Marshal 1, Fire Marshal 4 and Fire Marshal 6 responded with mutual aid K-9 assistance from Newport News Police Department, Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, Suffolk Police Department, and Portsmouth Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing.