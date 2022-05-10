Watch
Bullet shot through window of Attorney General's office building

WTVR
Posted at 5:21 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 17:21:26-04

RICHMOND, Va. - A bullet was struck through a window at Virginia's Attorney General's office building Monday evening.

According to officials, Capitol Police were called to the Barbara Johns Building at 7:13 p.m., for a report of a bullet that may have been fired into the building from outside.

When officers arrived they found a bullet in a sixth-floor office. There was a small round hole near the top of a window.

Capitol Police are investigating the incident. As of now, they have not provided any additional details.

