Bullet, stab protective vest donated to Virginia sheriff's office K-9

NEW KENT, Va. — A K-9 at a Virginia sheriff's office will be getting some new body armor thanks to a big donation.

Branko is with the New Kent County Sheriff's Office and will be getting a bullet and stab protective vest.

It's all thanks to a donation from Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. It's a non-profit organization that provides protective equipment to law enforcement K-9s across the U.S.

"The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States."

Each vest costs between $1,744 to $2,283 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds. They come with a five-year warranty.

K9 Branko’s gear will be embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.