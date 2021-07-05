BurgerFi officially opens first location in Williamsburg with grand opening specials

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - BurgerFi, the ‘better burger’ restaurant, has officially opened its second Virginia location in Williamsburg.

The newest BurgerFi location opened on June 29 inside the Victory Village. To celebrate, the store is offering grand opening deals, including a $10 BurgerFi TriFi deal.

The store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which also marks BurgerFi’s 10th anniversary since the opening of its first restaurant in Florida.

During the ceremony, guests will have the chance to enjoy free custard and free fries if they download the app.

Every day until Saturday, July 10, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the store will offer a $10 TriFi deal which includes a cheeseburger, fries, and drink.

BurgerFi team members will also be distributing up to 200 vouchers for a free entrée, side, and beverage to the Hometown Hero First Responders of Jupiter at nearby police and fire stations to show appreciation for their service.

To download the BurgerFi app, click here.