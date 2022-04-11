Burglar caught on camera stealing several items from Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police catch a burglar on surveillance stealing items from a home.

On April 8, officers responded to the 2700 block of Arcadia Avenue for a reported residential burglary. Several items were stolen from the home.

Investigators acquired surveillance video of an unknown suspect.

Check out the footage below:

Portsmouth burglary suspect caught on camera

Those with information about the suspect are urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757–393–8536. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP or use the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app.