Burglary leads to tactical situation in Newport News, police on scene

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The Newport News Police Department is on the scene of a tactical situation after an armed burglary in the city Sunday morning.

According to police, at about 1:34 a.m., dispatch received a call for a burglary in the 1000 block of 34th Street. Police learned that the male subject involved ran away from the home armed with a firearm after the burglary.

The subject ran back to a residence in the 1000 block of 35th Street, where police made several attempts to have him leave the home. A tactical situation was subsequently called at 3:36 a.m.

Negotiators are continuing to communicate with the subject.

The incident is still ongoing.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.