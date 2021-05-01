Busch Gardens offering free admission for military members, veterans

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens is celebrating those who have served this country by offering free tickets to their parks for the families.

In honor of the dedication, courage and sacrifice service members have given to our country, Busch Gardens wants to thank them by giving free, fun quality time with loved ones.

Now until June 27, U.S. military veterans and their families can enjoy a free day at either its Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Busch Gardens Williamsburg theme parks.

U.S. military veterans and retirees must register their complimentary single-day ticket(s) for themselves and up to three dependents online here before May 16.

After registering, all tickets must be redeemed by June 27.

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50% off. Service members and their direct dependents must have a valid active military ID to participate.

“Following a challenging year, it’s a true privilege to honor the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for our country,” said Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. “We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve and offer their families the chance to make unforgettable memories.”