Busch Gardens Williamsburg hosting fall job fair this weekend, hiring for a variety of positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is hosting its fall job fair this weekend.

The amusement park is offering jobs across several departments, including the following:

• Food & Beverage Service

• Ride Operations Attendant

• Security

• Entertainment

• Merchandise

• Area Hosts/Hostesses

• Guest Arrival Ambassadors

• Lifeguards

The park says employment with Busch Gardens has several perks, including free park admission, discounts on food and merchandise, discounted tickets for friends and family, tuition assistance and more.

The job fair is happening on Saturday, September 19 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Busch Garden Training Center. If you can't make the fair, you can still apply online.

You must be at least 15 years old to work at the park.

For more information, click here.