Busch Gardens Williamsburg to feature live music, award-winning artists during Summer Nights Concert Series

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced the lineup for its new Live Summer Concert Series, with top artists from a diverse collection of genres and decades taking the stage at the park's outdoor Royal Palace Theater on weekends and select dates throughout the summer.

The concert series is part of the park's Summer Nights and is free with park admission.

Here's the list of scheduled artists:

Saturday, June 26 - KOOL & THE GANG: Kool & the Gang is known for iconic songs like "Celebration," "Cherish," "Jungle Boogie," "Summer Madness" and "Open Sesame," and has earned two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, 25 Top Ten R&B hits, nine Top Ten Pop hits and 31 gold and platinum albums.

Sunday, June 27 - JOE NICHOLS: Joe Nichols has been a mainstay of country music for two decades, from his first radio smash, 2002's "The Impossible," to 2021's Home Run."

Friday, July 2- CARLY PEARCE: Carly Pearce has toured with Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan, and is known for her #1 platinum-certified track "Every Little Thing" and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” her #1 platinum-certified duet with Lee Brice.

Saturday, July 3- IN THE LIGHT OF LED ZEPPELIN & MR. MOJO RISIN’: Mr. Mojo Risin' breaks on through to a stage near you with their spectacular live production that musically emulates and celebrates the theatrical energy of The Doors! In the Light of Led Zeppelin: “It's not a tribute, it's an experience!” is the reaction from fans all over the world. From start to finish, it’s a musical journey through the best of Zeppelin classics performed by a 7 piece supergroup of Grammy-nominated men and women.

Saturday, July 10 - LITTLE RIVER BAND: Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, the Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits like: “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s A Long Way There.”

Sunday, July 11 - COMING SOON!

Saturday, July 17 - EN VOGUE: Still riding high off the global release of 2018’s "Electric Café," their first album in 14 years, En Vogue is literally soaring as Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron-Braggs and Rhona Bennett take the group to even greater heights.

Sunday, July 18 - JESSE MCCARTNEY: Jesse McCartney's first three albums -- the Platinum Beautiful Soul [2004], Right Where You Want Me [2006], and Departure [2008] -- consecutively bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 with the singles "Beautiful Soul" minted Gold and "Leavin'" certified Platinum.

Saturday, July 24 - JEREMY CAMP: Jeremy Camp has established himself with landmark accolades including lifetime consumption of 325M lifetime streams; holds title for most #1s among solo artists on the Christian Airplay chart; Billboard’s #2 artist of the Decade in 2010; 40 #1 radio hits across all formats; 4 RIAA certified gold albums and 1 gold single; 1 Grammy nomination, 3 American Music Award nominations and 4 ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Awards.

Sunday, July 25 - DYLAN SCOTT: Dylan Scott's double platinum-certified “My Girl” became his first #1 at radio, followed by Platinum-Top 5 single, “Hooked.” His Nothing To Do Town EP hit #1 on the Billboard Country Album Sales chart, and the project’s title-track was recently certified RIAA Gold, as was his self-titled debut album. His most recent radio single, “Nobody,” is the singer’s second #1 at Country radio.

To learn more about the Summer Nights Concert Series or purchase a Busch Gardens membership, click here.