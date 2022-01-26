Busch Gardens Williamsburg to open newest coaster Pantheon to members for early-access rides March 4

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest coaster, Pantheon, is scheduled to open in March, and the park announced Wednesday that it will be available for exclusive early-access rides by members beginning March 4.

The coaster, which will be Busch Gardens' eighth coaster and the world's fastest multi-launch coaster when it opens, will become available for all park visitors on March 25.

Pantheon features four launches, two inversions, a 95-degree drop, and will reach speeds up to 73 mph. The coaster was scheduled to open last year but was delayed due to the pandemic.

“The opening of Pantheon has been much anticipated, and we are thrilled to add such an innovative attraction to our thrill ride portfolio,” said Kevin Lembke, Busch Gardens Williamsburg Park President. “With multiple launches, a beyond vertical drop, speed changes and other unique ride components, this coaster creates an unforgettable ride experience.”

