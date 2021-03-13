Busch Gardens Williamsburg, Water Country USA looking to fill 700 positions

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Calling all job seekers!

Busch Gardens and Water Country USA are hiring for the 2021 season. The parks are looking to fill more than 700 part-time and seasonal positions.

Whether you're looking for their first job or considering a career in the theme park industry, the parks are a great work opportunity.

Busch Gardens is now open year-round, and Water Country USA opens for the summer season on May 22. For a limited time, positions come with a hiring bonus starting at $100 and hourly wages starting as high as $12.

Positions are open in a variety of areas, including park operations, merchandise, food service and lifeguards.

Busch Gardens and Water Country USA ambassadors can enjoy a number of perks, including free admission to both parks, free and discounted tickets for friends and family to sister parks, exclusive events, free uniforms, the potential for growth and upward mobility, among other benefits.

This year, the parks are introducing the new Join Me at Sea referral program, where ambassadors who recommend family and friends to join the parks' team receive $100 per person who is recommended and hired.

If you're interested, you can apply online here.

