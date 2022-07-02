VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Whether you’re grilling in your backyard or hanging out at the beach, this Fourth of July will be jam-packed with activities. One of the most popular areas in Hampton Roads will be the Oceanfront.

Businesses are gearing up for one of the most crowded weekends of the year, and many people are flocking to the beach to soak up some sun and have some fun.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones caught up with some tourists who say they couldn't have chosen a better place to be.

The busy summer travel season has people from near and far hitting up Virginia Beach.

"It's been a while since we've been able to get away from work, so we came out here to take a trip," said tourist Nick Kratz.

Traveling from Chicago to the Oceanfront, Kratz said he wanted a change of pace.

"It's nice out, the water is great, there's great food and music everywhere," said Kratz.

It certainly rang loudly at a new business called Quirks as DJs spin to the beat, leaving Denise and Bill Bellamy from Atlanta to get a taste of home.

"It's a win," they said.

However, the couple did not win at the pump. As inflation continues to impact families, making the holiday more expensive to celebrate this year, the Bellamys' travel did come with some headaches.

"It's a totally different thing when you're used to filling your tank up at $60, $65, $70, [and] now it's $105. That makes you take notice," the couple said.

Meanwhile, businesses on the boardwalk are taking advantage of the holiday travel, and preparing to meet the demands of the holiday weekend.

"We're bringing on more staff and keeping all of our staff trained and ready to go for high volume," said Ashley Vestal, general manager of Dough Boys Pizza.

Vestal said that includes ordering more alcohol and ingredients for their homemade pizzas.

But right up the street, we spoke with the manager at Quirks, who's excited to collect the big bucks as the newly-opened restaurant experiences its first Fourth of July at the Oceanfront.

"We're new, we're hip, we're cool. We got a great view. We have everything that you could possibly want down here," said Quirks manager Thomas Carroll.

As the celebrations continue, one Virginia Beach resident tells us her major concern is safety.

"I'm here to have fun, have a great time, non-violent time. Hopefully, no criminal activities happen down here."

We did see a lot of police patrolling the area - some are in cars, some are walking the streets, and others are on bikes to ensure folks have a safe and enjoyable weekend.

And if you're planning to to come out this weekend, each of the businesses want people to have a good time, but they also don't want you to be surprised if you face a wait upon arrival.

Related: Travelers losing trust in airlines amid delays