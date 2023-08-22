Bystanders rescue 3 children from submerged car

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Bystanders saved three children from a submerged car in Newport News on Monday.

Around 9:30 p.m., Reality Nicole Goodwin, 27, drove a car into a retention pond on the 1100 block of Arboretum Way, according to the Newport News Police Department. Goodwin left her three children in the car and walked away from the vehicle.

Bystanders went into the water, cut the seat belts and rescued all the children, according to the NNPD. The children were taken to the hospital and are not believed to have any injuries from the incident.

Police found Goodwin nearby, according to a press release. She assaulted an officer multiple times when arrested, and after she was taken to a hospital for evaluation, she assaulted another officer multiple times.

Goodwin is charged with one count of drunk in public, one count of reckless driving, four counts assault and battery on a law enforcement officer and three counts of child endangerment.

Police requested Child Protective Services for the children, who are all under 10-years-old.

The NNPD said anyone who witnessed the incident should call 757–247–2500.