CamelBak recalls podium, peak fitness water bottle caps due to choking hazard

A sports water bottle cap is being recalled for potential choking hazard concerns.

CamelBak Podium and Peak Fitness water bottle caps are being recalled and the company is offering a replacement to customers who return the recalled item.

This recall involves certain caps sold with CamelBak’s Podium and Peak Fitness water bottles with three date codes. The date codes are H19039, H19063 and H19175 and are located on the underside of the cap.

The water bottles were sold in a variety of colors in 17, 21- and 24-ounce sizes. About 46,000 water bottles were sold in sporting goods stores across the United States, plus, about 13,000 were sold in Canada. They were sold from February 2019 through January 2021 for between $10 and $25, depending on the bottle.

CamelBak says they have received 14 reports of the silicone valve coming loose in the cap and detaching, however, no injuries have been reported.

Those with these products, should immediately stop using them and contact CamelBak for a free replacement cap.