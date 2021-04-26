Campus757 launches to connect young professionals with local businesses, job opportunities

NORFOLK, Va. - The Hampton Roads Workforce Council announced Monday the launch of a new program specifically for young professionals.

Campus757 is a new program designed to retain and develop young professionals in Hampton Roads upon graduation.

The Workforce Council says the program will help to "cultivate a skilled, diverse workforce for local businesses, and ultimately fuel economic growth and opportunity across the region."

The new program will connect young professionals with local businesses and job opportunities to support the launch of their careers in Hampton Roads.

Campus757 will launch its first program, Summer757, in early June to give interns at Hampton Roads-based companies the opportunity to develop additional workplace skills and get to know the area through a series of interactive events highlighting the region’s unique blend of careers, community, and culture.

Summer757 will follow a 10-week program model and run alongside summer internships. It will wrap up before the second week of August.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.