Cancer warriors shine at Our Laughter in the Rain gala: 'Let yourself feel it'

SHORT PUMP, Va. – More than 500 people filled the ballroom at the Short Pump Hilton Sunday evening for the Our Laughter in the Rain gala.

The event, which celebrates the beauty of women and children who are battling cancer, offers connections, encouragement and hope for survivors and their advocates.

There were guest speakers, performances and a fashion show featuring models hitting the runway in Lilly Pulitzer and beautiful designs from Dillard’s and Chico’s.

Several who took part in the celebration said they want others to know that there is strength in numbers and that a positive attitude is the best medicine.

“My biggest piece of advice is to let yourself feel it. But don't let yourself drown in it," Caroline Dunn said. "It’s good to feel the pain of it and it's good to think into it. But don't think into it so long that you can't think about anything else. Make sure that you're feeling what you need to feel, but also doing the things to help yourself climb out of the rut you're in."

WTVR CBS 6’s Tracy Sears, Reba Hollingsworth and Greg McQuade served as emcees.

“This is one of our favorite celebrations because we always feel inspired by these brave survivors and warriors,” Sears said.