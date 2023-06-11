Candlelight vigil held for missing Hampton toddler after Cory Bigsby charged for son's death

HAMPTON, Va.— Saturday a candlelight vigil was held for missing Hampton toddler, Codi Bigsby.

Court documents claim his father, Cory Bigsby, killed Codi seven months before he was reported missing.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones was at the vigil and spoke with families who came together during this troubling time.

Candles read "We love you Codi" and flowers were put out, all to honor the short-lived life of Codi Bigsby, who was four years old when he was reported missing.

Community members say the pain runs deep for this child that they never met.

"I do call Codi 757's child because I believe he is," said Nancy Strickland, Organizer of We are Codi's Voice.

Prayer and spiritual songs filled Buckroe Point apartments as concerned community leaders and search volunteers paid their respects to Codi.

"He didn't deserve any of this. What did he do?" said Strickland.

Cory was indicted by a grand jury on Monday. According to court records, he faces two charges related to his son's disappearance.

"I don't think that we're going to ever stop searching for Codi until we find something on him," said Strickland.

Codi's disappearance has pulled on the heartstrings of many and although it is unclear if a body has been found, search groups who came out say they will continue to search for any remains.

