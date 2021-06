HAMPTON, Va. - A piece of Virginia's rich history popped up during a major construction project in Hampton Monday.

State Police says while at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel construction site, a mysterious cannonball was discovered.

The Hampton Fire Department and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team from Joint Base Langley-Eustis took a look at it and deemed it safe.

Officials did not say if they are looking to uncover more of the cannonball's history or how exactly it got there.