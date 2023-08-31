Cape Charles police are looking for man who fled after car chase

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — Cape Charles resumed normal activity Wednesday morning after officers searched for a man who ran away after a police chase.

On Tuesday around 6:30 p.m., Cape Charles police chased a black SUV after it fled from a traffic stop, according to a town press release. Coming from Eastville, the SUV sped west on Mason Avenue, turned right on Peach Street and then went into Central Park.

A Cape Charles police officer ended the chase in the park when he forced the SUV into a tree, according to the press release. The officer, the driver, and the other three passengers in the SUV had no injuries, and there was minimal damage done to the park.

Police said the driver immediately ran away. The other passengers were released after being briefly detained, according to the press release.

The Northampton County Sheriff's Department, the Accomack County Sheriff's Department and the Virginia State Police worked with the Cape Charles Police Department to search for the driver, according to the press release. The sector-by-sector search lasted until the early morning hours on Aug. 30.

Police said another car was reported stolen and they suspect the driver has left Cape Charles, according to the press release. The original SUV was reported stolen in New Jersey.

Police have issued a warrant for the driver.

CCPD is still investigating and said anyone with first hand details about the incident should report them.