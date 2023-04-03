Cape Hatteras Lighthouse likely not open for climbing in 2023 due to restoration project

BUXTON, N.C. – The Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is likely not going to open for climbing this year due to restoration, according to the National Park Service.

The outdoor areas near the lighthouse will remain open to the public, says NPS.

The restoration project aims to improve and reserve elements of the lighthouse’s interior and exterior. Plans include reserving the lighthouse’s treatments, installing new railing on the lantern balcony and repairing masonry.

Those working on the project will also install educational panels throughout the landscape and build a pavilion for people to wait in before visiting the lighthouse.

More information about the restoration project can be found here.