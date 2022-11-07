Cape Hatteras National Seashore expects impacts to beaches, travel from weather this week

MANTEO, N.C. — Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) is currently monitoring two weather systems that are likely to negatively impact ocean-side beaches and travel conditions.

They say this is expected to start Tuesday morning and continue through this week. This all depends on the path and strength of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Visitors are asked to use caution this week on all ocean-side Seashore beaches and should avoid about a two-mile stretch of beach at the north end of Rodanthe.

The National Weather Service’s Newport/Morehead City Weather Forecast Office expects strong northeast to east winds to develop. This is due to high pressure anchored over New England and Subtropical Storm Nicole which is forecast to impact the east coast of Florida before traveling up the southeast coast later this week.

According to weather officials, potential impacts from Tuesday through Wednesday will include strong winds, minor to moderate flooding along all ocean-side Seashore beaches, and significant beach erosion. They say traveling along N.C. Highway 12 may be challenging due to ocean overwash and beach erosion.

More impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole will become clearer soon.

