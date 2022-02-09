Watch
News

Actions

Cape Hatteras National Seashore warns visitors of beach debris from collapsed house

items.[0].image.alt
Cape Hatteras National Seashore
51870834772_26d44ae1f8_o.jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 14:42:17-05

MANTEO, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore warns visitors to be careful while on an area of the beach after a house collapsed.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says visitors should use caution between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo due to debris from the collapsed house.

51870890937_952e334205_o.jpg

They say most of the debris is at the site of the home at 24183 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe. There are smaller amounts of debris that have been spotted as more than seven miles away, near ORV ramp 23.

Officials did not say if anyone was home at the time of the collapse or the cause.

Debris-near-ORV-ramp-23-from-collapsed-house-02-09-2022.jpg
Smaller amounts of debris near ORV ramp 23

The National Park Service is working with Dare County to remove the house and all related debris on the beach.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PositivelyHR.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads stories