Cape Hatteras National Seashore warns visitors of beach debris from collapsed house

MANTEO, N.C. — The Cape Hatteras National Seashore warns visitors to be careful while on an area of the beach after a house collapsed.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore says visitors should use caution between the villages of Rodanthe and Salvo due to debris from the collapsed house.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

They say most of the debris is at the site of the home at 24183 Ocean Drive, Rodanthe. There are smaller amounts of debris that have been spotted as more than seven miles away, near ORV ramp 23.

Officials did not say if anyone was home at the time of the collapse or the cause.

National Park Services Smaller amounts of debris near ORV ramp 23



The National Park Service is working with Dare County to remove the house and all related debris on the beach.

