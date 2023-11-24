Watch Now
Car chase ends in crash, killing suspect on Military Highway: Chesapeake Police

Posted at 3:39 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 16:33:50-05

A police chase ended in a death in Chesapeake Friday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 24, a Chesapeake police officer tried to pull over a gray Subaru sedan on Military Highway South, near I-464, for failing to maintain their lane and a registration violation, according to the CPD. The driver of the Subaru did not stop and police persued.

The chase ended with the Subaru crashing with a white Chevrolet SUV at Military Highway South and George Washington Highway North, according to the CPD.

Police say that the suspect, a man, died at the scene.

The woman driving the Chevrolet that was hit was taken to the hospital. Police say that her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

All lanes at the intersection are closed while the CPD CRASH Team investigates the crash.

