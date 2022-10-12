Car chase in Chesapeake ends with suspect in custody. 2nd vehicle crashed into building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Chesapeake Police are investigating after arresting a man after a car chase ensued early Wednesday morning.

Officers located a stolen blue Jeep SUV near the intersection of Battlefield Blvd. and Volvo Pkwy. Around 3:22 a.m. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made, but the driver of the stolen Jeep refused to stop and that’s when the chase began.

To avoid the authorities in pursuit the Jeep headed north on Battlefield Blvd. onto the interstate highway. After hitting the interstate, the vehicle crossed city boundaries into Norfolk and went onto Lafayette Blvd.

While trying to escape driving down Lafayette Blvd the stolen vehicle crashed into a pickup truck in the 2600 block. The crash caused the pickup truck to drive into a building on the side of the road.

As a result the driver of the stolen vehicle, 18-year-old Avontay Chatmon, was taken into custody and transported to Chesapeake City Jail. Authorities say Chatmon will be facing multiple charges including possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.

A teenage passenger was also in the stolen vehicle but will be released to their family.

There was only one person in the pickup truck. They’ve been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The entire incident is still under investigation.

