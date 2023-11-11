Car chase started on Cedar Ln., ended at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police chased an SUV with bullet holes on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m., offices were in near the 4200 block of Rivershore Road when they heard gunshots, according to the PPD. Soon after, near the 3900 block of Cedar Lane, officers saw a gray Hyundai Tuscon SUV with bullet holes speeding, and it refused to stop for police.

Police say that they perused they SUV to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where it stopped.

Officers found 4 men in the car, according to the PPD. Two of the men were shot and appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

The other two occupants were detained, according to the PPD. One was charge with obstruction.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.