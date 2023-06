HAMPTON, Va. — A car crash involving a state trooper happened on I-64 in Hampton, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1. The scene of the crash is located on I-64, eastbound at Rip Rap Road.

VDOT

The trooper was on a traffic stop when a car ran off the road and sideswiped the state vehicle he was in, according to police.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

