Car crashes into Suffolk home on Sawmill Point Rd., causes heavy damage

Posted at 11:41 AM, May 11, 2023
SUFFOLK, Va. — A vehicle crashed into a home in Suffolk and caused heavy damage to the structure, according to Suffolk Police.

"I was on my way home and got a call and this is what I saw," said the home's owner, Gordon Burrell. "A truck went off the road...and ran right into my bedroom."

Authorities say around 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, they were notified about a car striking a home located in the 1700 block of Sawmill Point Road. Personnel from Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

Burrell says the home is somewhat of a family heirloom, as his great-grandfather built it sometime in the 1800s.

The city of Suffolk says no one was in the house when the crash occurred, and the driver was not injured. Burrell considers this a miracle.

"It went right through my bedroom. My head would have been right through [the] wall," he said. "God is good, all things work together for good for those who love God. I love God and I wasn't in that bed."

The house is now “heavily damaged,” authorities say. A condemned sign currently sits in the front yard.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

