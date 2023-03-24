Car pulled out of York River 15 years after crash at Gloucester Point

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — Crews worked to pull a car from the York River 15 years after it crashed.

Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue said the Kia Sorento went into the water just off the boat ramp at Gloucester Point.

That was back in 2007.

One of the rescue crew members was at the original call and remembered seeing the headlights still glowing underwater, but they couldn't locate the car back then.

Abingdon Fire and Rescue A car was pulled from the York River 15 years after it crashed at Gloucester Point. March 23, 2023.

But on Thursday, it finally came out.

Abingdon Fire and Rescue A car was pulled from the York River 15 years after it crashed at Gloucester Point. March 23, 2023.

"After the KIA was recovered, it was full of sediment," the fire department said in a Facebook post. "So, we had to use our hydraulic spreaders to pop the doors open on one side so we could flush most of the mud out of the vehicle using our tanker."

It was in pretty rough shape.