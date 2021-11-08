Watch
Carolina Road Bridge in Suffolk to be replaced

City of Suffolk
Carolina Road Bridge
Posted at 9:20 AM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 09:20:28-05

SUFFOLK, Va - The Suffolk Department of Public Works has announced that the Carolina Road Bridge over Cypress Swamp is being replaced.

The replacement is set to begin on November 29, 2021 and include a new 100-foot long concrete span along with asphalt approaches.

Officials name this a necessary major transportation project as the existing bridge has functional obsolescence and weight restrictions.

Preliminary activities began November 1st, and the road is scheduled to close with a detour on November 29th.

Contractors working on the bridge replacement anticipate a late July 2022 reopening.

The City of Suffolk says that signs will be posted ahead of the closure date.

