Case of man shot, killed by Dare Co. deputy assigned special prosecutor

MANTEO, N.C. — A special prosecutor has been assigned to the case of Sylvester Demetrius Selby who was shot and killed by a Dare County sheriff's deputy.

Attorney Charles Spahos confirmed with news 3 he is in the process of reviewing the case.

The shooting happened on Oct. 2 near Burnside Road in Manteo.

The Dare County Sheriff's Office says they responded to a trespassing call and Selby came at a deputy with a knife.

His family is now filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputy involved and the sheriff.

The lawsuit claims Selby had been stabbed before his interaction with law enforcement and while walking out of his home to comply with deputies, he was carrying a kitchen knife and apple and stumbled down the steps.

The lawsuit alleges that is when Selby was shot three times.

