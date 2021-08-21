Cat, 2 birds die after Virginia Beach townhouse fire that displaced 6 people

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Six people were displaced after a townhouse fire in the 3300 block of Diana Lee Court that killed their pets Friday afternoon.

Crews with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the home in The Lakes section of Virginia Beach around 2:10 p.m., arriving on scene to find light smoke showing from the home.

Firefighters were told that a cat and two birds were still inside. None of the pets survived, not even the cat after it was given oxygen.

The fire was called under control at 2:22 p.m.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Fire officials are still working to determine what caused the fire.

