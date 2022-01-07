Cat found in Yorktown tests positive for rabies

YORKTOWN, Va. - A cat found in the area of George Washington Memorial Highway and Ella Taylor Road has tested positive for rabies, the Peninsula Health District announced Thursday.

The health department did not say when the cat was found.

If you have any information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth), you are asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the York County Animal Services at (757) 890-3621.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980s. The health district's local office of environmental health services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

Health officials are reminding people to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.

