Cat in Newport News tests positive for rabies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A cat in Newport News has tested positive for rabies.

The Peninsula Health District has reported that a cat in the vicinity of Preakness Drive and Colony Road has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340.

Exposures also include direct contact between pets and the rabid animal. During after hours, contact the Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s.

Officials will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.

The District would like to remind all citizens to follow these four important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

4. Do not feed your pets outside, leave trash uncovered, or do anything that may attract wild animals to your property.

