Cat inside luggage goes through X-ray machine at Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. (CNN) — The folks running TSA security checkpoints at airports have some real humdingers to tell about the things they uncover. Soiled money. Inert grenades. Drugs inside scrunchies.

But cats? Live cats? Tucked inside carry-ons? It's happened before, and now it's happened again.

On Friday morning at Norfolk International Airport in Virginia, a feline was discovered inside a passenger's carry-on bag during a security screening.

The Transportation Security Administration released an X-ray photo of the poor pet cat in its official Twitter feed.

The tweet came with one of the TSA usual puns: "Attention pet owners: Please do not send your pet through the X-ray unit. Cat-astrophic mistake!"