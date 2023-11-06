Cat trapped inside Virginia Beach sewage pipe, local org works on rescue mission

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Concerned residents reached out to News 3 after learning a kitten had gotten stuck in a Town Center storm drain.

One local organization, Billy the Kidden Rescue, first reported the trapped feline. Trap Director Joyce Rutti told us she spotted the cat inside piping right in front of the Nandos restaurant.

"Our rescue was notified on Thursday about a kitten that the employees in that area kept hearing down in the drains. Normally when we get calls like this, it’s an easy crawl through the drain and rescue the kitten. But in this case, he is in pipes that are going vertical, not an actual drain that you can crawl through. They are about 6–10 inches wide," explained Rutti.

News 3 contacted the city of Virginia Beach to see what rescue efforts were underway for the furry friend.

Bryan Clark, who works with the Communications Dept. of the city, responded, stating that they are keeping an eye on the situation.

"The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Animal Services Bureau and the Public Works Department have been attempting to locate and rescue the cat in question, however it has evaded capture thus far. In addition, a local animal rescue organization has set and baited two humane traps in an effort to catch the feline. It’s likely a feral cat that has found a place it considers safe and comfortable, but is skittish around people which is not unusual behavior. The cat does appear to be well-fed and in good health. The Animal Services Bureau will continue to monitor the situation, however forcing the animal out may do more harm than good. For now, the humane trapping method being used by the animal rescue organization is the safest and least-stressful way forward for the cat. Please know that the City takes the lives of animals in Virginia Beach seriously and we are committed to providing the necessary services to protect and care for them. The community’s concerns are appreciated and we thank everyone who came forward for this concerted effort."

We will keep you updated as News 3 learns more.