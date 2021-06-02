Catholics to go back to Mass as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

RICHMOND, Va. - People of the Catholic faith will soon head back to Mass in person.

As the average number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline due to safety protocols and more people getting vaccinated, the Catholic Bishops of the Province of Baltimore and the Archdiocese of Washington announced Wednesday they are lifting the dispensation of the Sunday and Holy Days Mass obligation in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, the Archdiocese of Washington and the Dioceses of Arlington, Richmond, Wheeling-Charleston and Wilmington.

This obligation will be reinstated starting Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27. This comes after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam lifted all capacity and social distancing restrictions in the Commonwealth on May 28.

Attendees are welcomed to return to celebrate the Sunday Eucharist in person.

This doesn't apply to anyone who is sick; to people who believe they were recently exposed to COVID-19 or other serious or contagious illnesses; to people who are confined to their home, a hospital or nursing facility; or to people who have serious underlying health conditions.

People are encouraged to consult their local pastor if they have questions about the obligation to attend Mass.

Safety protocols and other liturgical directives in each diocese remain in effect until modified or revoked by the respective Diocesan Bishop.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.