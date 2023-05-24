CDC reports salmonella cases linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

The CDC has issued a food safety alert for Papa Murphy’s chocolate chip cookie dough after several consumers were diagnosed with salmonella.

According to the organization, there are 18 reported cases of salmonella in the country, including two that required hospitalization. Of those cases, nine people said they ate raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s the week before they got sick. Two people with salmonella said they did not eat the cookie dough, and it’s currently unclear if the remaining confirmed salmonella cases are linked to the Papa Murphy's product.

The CDC says the 18 people with salmonella live in the following states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, Utah and Missouri.

There is a Papa Murphy's location in Newport News. So far, there haven't been any reported salmonella cases in Virginia.

Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and their raw S’mores bar dough. A recall has not been issued as of this writing, but the CDC recommends throwing the product away.

The salmonella outbreak is currently under investigation, and the CDC says the contaminated ingredient in the Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough hasn’t been identified yet.