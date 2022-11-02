Cedar Creek Popcorn product recalled for inaccurately being labeled as gluten free

Cedar Creek Popcorn has recalled its old-fashioned caramel holiday popcorn boxes. The popcorn is labeled as “gluten free,” but there are elements in the product containing gluten.

The FDA said those with gluten allergies who consume the product are at high risk of experiencing serious allergic reactions. The agency also said measures are being taken to ensure that food safety issues are reflected in product packaging.

The Cedar Creek product is sold at Tractor Supply Company stores. All old-fashioned caramel holiday popcorn boxes have been recalled, regardless of lot and manufacture date.

No adverse reactions from consuming the product have been reported.

Those interested in receiving a refund can contact Cedar Creek Popcorn at 319-573-7409.