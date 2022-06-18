Watch
Celebrate Father's Day with 'Battlechip & Sip' driving range on Battleship Wisconsin

Nauticus
Battleship Wisconsin
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jun 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-18 14:21:17-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Looking for a unique way to celebrate this Father's Day? Why not hit the driving range — on the historic Battleship Wisconsin?

Nauticus is hosting its first-ever "Battlechip & Sip" Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19. Visitors can enjoy a unique, interactive driving range on the fantail of the Battleship Wisconsin, complete with refreshments, specials and entertainment from US 106.1.

Participants can also win prizes by hitting a floating target in the Elizabeth River, according to Nauticus.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. each day.

Guests must purchase golf balls onsite and admission to Nauticus is required. Biodegradable balls will be available for $6 a ball or $25 for 5 balls.

Golf clubs will be provided, or visitors may bring their own.

